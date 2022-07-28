No red carpet look is complete without the perfect hairstyle! Model Jourdan Dunn had her Hair Dunn, nails Dunn, everything well Dun at the 75th Cannes Festival 2022 wearing Indique Hair, styled by @hoshounkpatin .



⁠Her banged updo was the perfect complement to her pretty pink Ashi Studio dress, styled by Justin Plz.

With makeup by @kelechisart ⁠and nails by @katewilliams0n, Ms. Dunn was picture perfect!

Get her hair look at IndiqueHair.com. Use the code Bomb15 for 15% off!

What say you?

Images: Getty