Joie Chavis Is Fashion’s Latest ‘It’ Girl: Top Five Most Recent Looks Including David Koma, Norma Kamali, Saint Laurent and More

There is a new fashionista in town and you guys can’t seem to get enough of her! Joie Chavis is steadily becoming fashion’s next “it” girl as her style has been one to keep your eye on. Aside from being an everyday fashionista, Chavis is also a talented dancer, model and mother to Shai Moss (with Shad Moss) and Hendrix (with Future).

Joie Chavis is a particular favorite of ours and our audience who constantly send us queries for details on her looks. So, we rounded up her top five most recent looks including pieces from Saint Laurent, Cult Gaia, and David Koma:

Joie Chavis wore an ivory $2,800 Khaite “Lana” dress while in Miami.

Joie was spotted in $890 Saint Laurent leopard-print one shoulder swimsuit paired with vintage Urban Outfitters jeans (sold out).

Joie relaxed poolside in a yellow Norma Kamali snake mesh bikini ($135 top and $125 bottoms).

Joie celebrated New Years in a $2,415 David Koma allover crystal gown.

Joie Chavis was spotted vacationing in a $490 Cult Gaia “Goldie” top.

Shop her looks below:

For more looks, check out the hashtag #joiechavisfbd on Instagram!