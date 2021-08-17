Johanna Leia was spotted enjoying a day in the city and keeping it chill in a grey lounge set. The mom-preneur was outfitted in a grey bandeau top and sweatpants from Fashion Nova, giving us a chic yet relaxed style moment.
Johanna Leia wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Read My Lips Pant Set in grey. The set includes a smocked tube top and wide-leg high-waist sweatpants with pockets. Perfect for running errands in style, the set makes for the ultimate go-to look. While Johanna Leia is wearing the set’s grey colorway, it is also offered in mocha. She paired the look with two pendant necklaces, a watch, bracelet, oversized sunglasses, and mint green Chanel sandals.
What say you? Shop the set here.