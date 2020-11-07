Joe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States, Kamala Harris Becomes First Black Woman Vice President!

After a week of waiting and counting ballots, the results are finally in! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 presidential race for the Democratic Party!

ImageCollect

This is a historical moment for both candidates. Joe Biden is now the 46th President of the United States, running as a candidate that received more votes than any candidate in U.S. history with a record 69.5 million votes as of Wednesday!

ImageCollect

Kamala Harris is now the Vice President of the United States, making her the first Black woman and first Asian American VP ever!

Once in the White House, the elected officials plan to officially tackle and put a hopeful stop to the ongoing pandemic, boost the economy, and much more!