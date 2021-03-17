Jhené Aiko Brings In Her Birthday With Epic 2021 Grammys Performance Wearing Custom Jovana Louis Orange Tulle Gown
Jhene Aiko celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday following the 63rd Annual Grammys Awards. To bring in her birthday, she recapped on her Grammys performance where she wore a dazzling couture orange tulle dress.
Jhene Aiko wore a Jovana Louis by Jovana Benoit Louis custom dress which consisted of orange tulle throughout the gown. She accessorized the look with jewelry by Sydney Evan. Her look was styled by Icon Billingsley with her makeup by Juanice and hair by Michelle Richardson.
Her dress appears with a structured sleeveless top complete with a poofy floor length bottom portion which resembles a feather-like design.
We hope Jhene Aiko had a wonderful 33rd birthday!
Photos: @feelshotme