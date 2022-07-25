A few weeks ago, photos of a very pregnant Jhene Aiko next to longtime partner Big Sean surfaced online, and the couple recently confirmed what we already knew by posting a breathtaking photoshoot to their respective Instagram accounts! Photographed by Renee Rodriguez, the two are posed side by side and skin to skin, Jhene covered in galaxy nebulas all over her body.
While the spacial edits were done by Efuru Edamame, the mother-to-be’s glow was the product of makeup Nikko Anthony and special effects artist Alan Gonzalez Jr. As for her luscious locks, Kahh Spence was the hair stylist behind the magic.
This will be Jhene’s second child and Big Sean’s first, so congratulations to these expecting parents on growing new life together!
Main Image: Renee Rodriguez