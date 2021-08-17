The world premiere of Marvel Studios’s Shang-Chi went down in Los Angeles, California yesterday. The latest Marvel film taps into the next superhero in the Marvel Universe known as Shang-Chi, taking fans on a journey through his past where he is forced to confront the Ten Rings Organization who seeks to end world peace. The red carpet for the premiere included appearances from the film’s stars including star of the film Simu Liu, director Destin Yori Daniel Cretton, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh. Jhene Aiko was also present on the red carpet where she captivated the audience with her stunning gown.

Jhene Aiko attended the Shang Chi premiere wearing an Iris van Herpen Spring/Summer 2021 Couture gown. Known as the “Gaia” gown from the brand’s “Roots of Rebirth” collection, the dress is nothing short of Iris van Herpen’s typical mesmerizing gowns which always wow fans with its elegant movement and avant garden design details. The dress’s bodice is comprised of hand-embroidered roots which flow asymmetrically in white and beige. The dress then finishes with long flowing hand-stitched plisse on the skirt and sleeves.

Jhene Aiko’s look also featured Jimmy Choo heels and Sydney Evan jewelry. Her look was styled by Icon Billingsley.

Her daughter, Namiko, joined Aiko as her date for the evening, wearing a Prada look.

What say you?

Photos: Getty