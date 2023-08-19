Jessica Alba showcased her fashion prowess and set a new standard for casual chic as she arrived for her appearance on Good Morning America in a stunning denim ensemble designed by Sergio Hudson.

The ensemble featured a tailored denim $1,795 blazer paired with a $1,495 strapless bustier and $925 high-waisted wide-leg jeans, creating a modern take on the classic denim-on-denim trend. Fitted to perfection and adorned with sleek gold buttons, Sergio’s added touch of glamour, attention to detail and meticulous craftsmanship was evident throughout.

Get the look: $1,795 Sergio Hudson Double-breasted denim blazer

Get the look: $1,495 strapless Sergio Hudson Strapless paneled denim bustier top

Get the look: $925 Sergio Hudson High-rise flared jeans



Apart from her dainty gold jewelry, the actress and entrepreneur wore Celine sunglasses and a pair of white pointed-toe heels, allowing the denim ensemble to take center stage. Her natural makeup and effortless waves added to the overall relaxed yet polished appearance. Great styling by Erin Walsh!

