Jeremy Scott, America’s king of kitsch, has been the creative mind behind Italy’s Moschino for years, 10 to be exact, but after his decade-long run of campy couture, the designer has announced his departure from the brand.

Jeremy Scott and Katy bakstage at the Moschino show

Photo: Backgrid USA

Though Scott presented his first namesake collection in the late 90s, he began working with Moschino in 2013. Playing with satire, humor, and pop culture, he’s known for his American consumer-inspired collections. In 2015, Moschino, under Scott’s direction, released a spring collection inspired by Barbie, followed by a fall collection inspired by Mcdonald’s and Nickelodeon hit Spongebob Squarepants.

Moschino Fall 2015

Photo: Yanni Vlamos Moschino Fall 2015

Photo: Yanni Vlamos Moschino Spring 2015

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo

In no time, Scott established a celebrity following for Moschino, including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and, in recent years, Zendaya. Celebs love his take on camp, and whether it’s a supersized burger dress or a beautiful butterfly gown, the looks were the talk of the town.

Bella Hadid and Katy Perry in Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala afterparty

Photo: Getty Images Rihanna in Moschino Fall 2015 at VIP Room France

Photo: Getty Images Zendaya in Moschino Spring 2018 at ‘The Greatest Showman’ Australia premiere in

Photo: Getty Images

Scott announced his departure on Instagram with a photo of himself posing alongside Gigi Hadid during a shoot of Moschino Spring 2019.

The heartfelt caption, written in all caps, read:

“AFTER 10 YEARS I AM ANNOUNCING TODAY THAT I WILL BE LEAVING MOSCHINO. IVE HAD A BLAST CREATING DESIGNS THAT WILL LIVE ON FOREVER. I AM GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT IVE RECEIVED OVER THIS PAST DECADE. AS I CLOSE THIS CHAPTER I AM FILLED WITH EXCITEMENT & ANTICIPATION AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE WITH YOU ALL WHAT I HAVE IN STORE FOR YOU NEXT!“

Jeremy Scott has undoubtedly made fashion fun during his 10 years at Moschino and 26 years of design. What’s next for the designer remains a mystery, but we guarantee it’ll be the grade-A wit and amusement he’s known for.