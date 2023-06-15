Jenny from the block has made a come-back in the acting world so you know her outfits have to be to fleek as she begins to peak.

That’s right! Her latest Netflix movie, “The Mother” has reached critical acclaim and has broke the record as the most viewed film in 2023 so far. Comparable to her role in “Enough,” JLO delivered an exceptional performance in the thriller film that left us on our toes.

She’s been spotted out doing a ton of press to promote her latest film “The Mother” and upcoming film, “Atlas.” We spotted the singer/actress walking in Los Angeles next to a woman who looked like Melinda Gates.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

JLO opted for a denim maxi Valentino dress that had high slits on the sides and the Valentino logo in silver hardware on the pockets at her bust.

She accessorized with ombre aviators, a brown leather satchel and black thigh-high boots that made her ensemble feel very sassy. All we needed was two-snaps and a twirl, with a wink to let us know she’s still that girl with incredible acting skills.