Jennifer Lopez Wears Ivory Pullover, Brunello Cucinelli Belted Pants, and Rene Caovilla White Sneakers While Visiting the Hamptons With Ben Affleck

During the holiday weekend, Jennifer Lopez opted to spend it with her rumored beau Ben Affleck. Together, the two vacationed in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July where they were spotted taking a stroll together in coordinating neutral looks.

Jennifer Lopez wore a ivory pullover sweater paired with Brunello Cucinelli belted pants (get a similar look with the brand’s $996 drawstring-waist tapered trouser) and what appears to be $950 Rene Caovilla crystal-embellished leather and suede sneakers. She accessorized the look with a pair of Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings.

Ben Affleck opted for an off-white hoodie paired with beige trousers and white sneakers.

Thoughts on their looks?

Photos: Backgrid