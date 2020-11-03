Jennifer Lopez Spotted In White Valentino Puff-Sleeve Tiered Shirt Dress Paired with Coach Custom ‘Vote’ Field Tote and Brown Pre-Fall 1941 Platform ‘Turbo’ Boots!
Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her fiancé A-Rod aka Alex Rodriguez for a day out in a chic look and a customized bag with the word “Vote”. Let’s get into her outfit details:
Jennifer Lopez wore Valentino’s puff-sleeve shirt dress (sold out) paired with Coach accessories including a $450 customizable Field Tote bag and the brand’s Pre-Fall 2020 1941 platform “Turbo” boots.
Shop the black Coach Field Tote bag below:
Thoughts on her look?