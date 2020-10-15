Jennifer Lopez Gave Us the Blues in a LaPointe Blue Satin Tie Blouse and Wide-Leg Pants With Jimmy Choo ‘Kayden’ Patent Nude Platforms
Jennifer Lopez went live for Jlo Beauty on Instagram, serving up major 70s glam! Let’s get into her look:
Jennifer Lopez donned a full LaPointe look including the brand’s $790 tie-detailed satin blouse and $1,290 silky twill belted pants. She completed the look with $425 Jimmy Choo “Kayden” patent nude platform sandals (sold out). Her look was styled by both Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. Her glam included nails by Tom Bachik, makeup by Mary Phillips, and hair by Chris Appleton.
Shop JLo’s look below:
Thoughts?