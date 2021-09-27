With his birthday approaching tomorrow, a birthday party was held in Jeezy’s honor this weekend, where he was spied with his expecting wife and tv host Jeannie Mai along with family and friends. Rick Ross and 2 Chainz was also on the scene along with Keith Sweat, who performed at the birthday celebration.

While at his epic birthday bash, Jeezy posed for a few flicks wearing a Tom Ford Spring 2018 watercolor blazer jacket, white button shirt, and classic black bow tie. He paired his Tom Ford pieces with a custom pair of pink metallic trousers by Téo Flor. His look was styled by Kris Shelby.

Jeannie Mai wore a black crystal embellished jumpsuit by David Koma, styled by Lisa Cera. She finished her look with a pair of black heeled mules, black sunglasses, and small hoop earrings. She opted for a ponytail as her hairstyle of choice.

Get into more moments from the party below:

We hope Jeezy enjoyed his birthday bash!