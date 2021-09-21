Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are expecting!
The bomb couple announced their bundle of joy with a theatrical shoot in Santorini, Greece, lensed and creative directed by Kapetanakis.
If you’ve been dreaming of going to Santorini for quite some time (ahem, me), you’re undoubtedly already familiar with Kapetanakis’s awe inspiring shoots with wind swept dresses with the city’s bright white backdrop:
I could think of no better way to announce a life shifting blessing.
Congrats to the couple!
*Jeezy wore Reiss, styled by Kris Shelby
**Kapetanakis.