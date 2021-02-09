Jazmine Sullivan Gives Us 60s Mod Look in Green and White Jovana Louis SS21 Puff Sleeve Collared Dress Performing at Post-Super Bowl Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business

Following Super Bowl LV, Verizon held it’s Big Concert For Small Business where the company showed its support for small business owners nationwide who have been affected by COVID-19. Verizon also made a commitment to raise $10 million in order to further assist small business owners. The concert was hosted by singer Alicia Keys and included performances by big names including Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan. Following the concert, Jazmine Sullivan began trending on Twitter due to her mesmerizing vocals and her 1960s mod-inspired look!

For Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business, Jazmine Sullivan donned a green and white Jovana Louis SS21 dress which she accessorized with silver platform sandals and white oval sunglasses. Her look was styled by Christine Nicholson.

Tune into her performance of her hit song “Pickup Your Feelings” below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

What do you think of her look?