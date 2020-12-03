Jayda Cheaves Goes Bowling Wearing A Custom Body Suit by Jeremiah and Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacket
Jayda stepped out for a night with friends serving a sporty street glam look. She wore a custom black body suit by designer Jeremiah. She paired the body suit with a $4,100 Louis Vuitton Paisley monogram jacket. The brown wool jacket is accented with a black and white pattern at the hem of the waist, wrist and arm hole.
She also wore $1,990 Palm Spring mini backpack and $2,260 Podium platform boots by Louis Vuitton. Total look? $8,350. Would you splurge?
Jayda is fly!