Jay Z ‘s Black is King Looks Were Fire: His Draped Black Dior Fall 2019 Suit, Red Givenchy Look, Sergio Tacchini Polo, Lisa Eisner Chain, and More, Styled by June Ambrose

While the spotlight was on Beyonce for her Black is King Visual Album, Jay Z did make an appearance in the film! In Mood 4 Eva, He made his presence felt in dapper digs by Dior, Givenchy, and more, styled by June Ambrose.

Take a look:

Mr. Carter rolled up to the rolling mansion in a Dior Fall 2019 suit, straight from the runway. I love the draping details, and the off kilter button, which has been a signature of Dior Homme for several seasons.

Jay rapped in a great room in a red Givenchy suit and a Sergio Tacchini Polo:

Hova held court for most of the video in a Bottega Veneta suit, accented by a Lisa Eisner necklace:

What a stunning piece!

For other scenes, he donned Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana robes.

What was your favorite Jay Z look from Black is King?

Images: Disney Plus