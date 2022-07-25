Heartthrob Jay Ellis from HBO’s Insecure is officially off the market after taking it to the alter with Nina Senicar. The couple got engaged in 2019 while vacationing in Bali, however with the pandemic in full effect only a few months later, the wedding plans were brought to an instant halt.

It wasn’t until last week that they were able to say their “I Do’s” during a romantic Italian wedding. Fashion-wise, that could only mean one thing: when in Italy, do as the Italians do… and wear Dolce and Gabbana! This was the second Dolce and Gabbana wedding of the year (the first being Kourtney Kardashin and Travis Barker’s Portofino ceremony and reception). Their looks were custom, and styled by Jay’s trusted fashion consultant Apuje Kalu.



For the ceremony event, Jay wore a burgundy tuxedo featuring a double-breasted blazer with peak lapels and a silk trim, a bow tie and matching suede loafers. Nina’s bridal gown was a strapless, corseted ball gown with a slit that showed with just the right amount of movement.

Reportedly, some familiar faces were present for the private nuptial celebrations such as Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Anna Kendrick.





Main Image: Alessia Franco for David Bastianoni Studio