Issa Rae is on the move, with stories to tell and an entertainment industry to conquer.

The Actress and Producer, 38, made an appearance on Good Morning America this week to discuss mentorship and inclusion, while looking ultra stylish and posh in a cream LESET crochet ensemble.

As ‘President Barbie’ was heading into GMA studios, she was all smiles in a $420 LESET Lucy tank top that she paired with the matching high-waisted crochet miniskirt. Opting for monochromatic, she accessorized with nude patent leather Stuart Weizman open-toe heels.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

Providing contrast to her tonal look, Issa Rae $3,500 Gucci Calfskin Diana bag was the perfect addition. Featuring the brands interlocking GG logo, Issa’s bag what characterized with bamboo top handles and gold hardware.

Photo Credit: Gucci

Looking effortlessly chic and poised during her interview, the Stanford graduate eloquently touched on mentorship with the GMA hosts.

“I came up not really having mentors in terms of a blueprint for what I wanted to do,” said Rae. “I found that a lot of my peers became my mentors, my network of people, and since then it’s been about coming up together, and now that I found some success in my industry, it’s been now about trying to open the doors for others,” Rae explained.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

Towards the end of her interview Issa Rae further expressed,

“My biggest advice is to tap into what makes you “YOU,” she stated. ” I think sometimes we try to adapt too much, especially to corporate culture, and so much of who you are and what makes you unique matters to your journey.”