Is an Airbrush Makeup Kit Worth It?

As far as makeup goes, nothing beats airbrush for helping you obtain that flawless complexion. Airbrush has been a staple in the professional beauty industry for decades. However, as the pressure to appear nothing short of perfect becomes the norm, our favorite brands are churning up everyday versions of it.

Still, the question remains: is airbrush makeup worth it? A lot of airbrush kit reviews and advice seem to think so, but what do we think?

Today, we’ll go over how airbrush makeup compares to our go-to traditional makeup to understand where it excels and where it falls short. Then, maybe after some careful consideration, you can finally decide for yourself if the kit you’ve been eyeing at the mall is worth getting.

Should You Pick Airbrush Makeup Over Traditional Makeup?

Both conventional and airbrush makeup have their benefits and can even up your complexion and conceal imperfections. If you’re looking to achieve that no-makeup makeup look that’s popular today, airbrush is the one to pick.

Traditional makeup involves applying concealer, foundation, and setting powder—in that order. You can set these products with either your fingers, a brush, or a sponge. You then get a result that’s often as simple as the application process.

That said, “simple” doesn’t always mean a poor finish. Conventional makeup can still make you look gorgeous when applied correctly. However, it’s the “feeling” this type of makeup gives that often puts people off. It gives that caked-on finish, which makes your face feel heavy and appear older.

Though what’s excellent about traditional cosmetics is that there are tons of color options to choose from. As a result, even if you have an uncommon skin tone, you can find a shade that matches yours without much trouble.

Then, there’s the airbrush makeup, which is slightly more complex than traditional makeup in terms of application. That’s because it requires a few tools and has to be matched with the ideal airbrush foundation.

Airbrush makeup is mist-like and therefore has super-thin consistency. It covers the face with a barely-there layer of pigment, which contributes to that natural-looking complexion. Where it falls short, though, is in its ability to work with acne-prone or wrinkled skin. Most of the time, if you have these conditions or if your skin is dry, airbrush makeup only makes it worse.

Identifying Airbrush Makeup

Now, we’ll be looking at the several components of airbrush makeup to help you decide if it has a place in your beauty regimen. The standard airbrush makeup kit is composed of the following:

The Airbrush

This part is mainly responsible for creating the airbrush mechanism, which occurs as soon as pigment and air come in contact. It’s basically a needle-like contraption that pushes air and pigment through its nozzle.

The airbrush gun also comes in two types: single action and dual-action. The former works similar to an air spray where you simply press down on the nozzle to release the pigment. On the other hand, the latter requires making two motions: pulling back to release makeup and pressing down to push air out. It provides makeup artists more control over their applications.

Aside from controlling pigment consistency, you also use these mechanisms to vary stroke size and manage pigment flow. Thus, if an even and flawless complexion is what you’re truly looking to achieve, the double-action nozzle would be the better choice by far.

Airbrush Compressor

Pressure is a major consideration for choosing an airbrush compressor. This is indicated as pounds per square inch or PSI on the product’s label.

Make sure this particular aspect of your compressor adheres to cosmetic guidelines so your application will be both safe and optimal. Just remember that the lower the compressor’s PSI, the more detailed it is at applying makeup.

PSI standards also differ for face and body. Go for compressors with 30 or 40 PSI when doing makeup for the face and ones with 70 PSI for applying body makeup.

Airbrush Foundation

Airbrush foundation comes in three versions, all of which are critical if you want the best one for your needs.

Alcohol-Based: There’s an alcohol-based foundation, which lasts the longest of the three but isn’t the most ideal for everyday wear. It is also known for being resistant to color fading for up to five days.

Silicone: Another type of airbrush foundation is the silicone-based foundation, which is typically more popular than its alcohol-based counterparts. It has a lot to do with its ability to create a smooth, non-oily look. Though it's important to choose a lighter shade for this type of makeup, as it tends to darken once applied.

Water-Based: When applied correctly, a water-based foundation feels ultra-light on your skin. It delivers a matte-finish, making it perfect for those who constantly need to be camera-ready. Though like the silicone alternative, water-based makeup also tends to darken over time. This makes it essential for you to experiment with shades rather than just settling on one.

So, Is Airbrush Makeup Worth It?

All evidence points to airbrush makeup being far superior to traditional makeup. Sure, it may have a heftier price tag, but that price is well worth the benefits the makeup has to offer. The only time you might want to steer clear of airbrush is when you have dry, wrinkled, or acne-prone skin.