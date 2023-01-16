It’s not every day you get to celebrate the birth of a queen, so when you do, you gotta do it big. This past weekend, the queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, celebrated yet another trip around the sun with an extravagant party at NYC’s Cipriani hotel.

Upon entering her lush party, gilded balloon structures framed posters of the birthday girl, while a gold round bar sat in the center of the room serving Blige’s Sun Goddess wine, among other well-crafted cocktails.

A party like this deserves only the best looks, and her guests did not disappoint. With an outfit change from the guest of honor and a star-studded guest list, we had to give you a rundown of the night’s style. See below

Mary J. Blige in Matthew Reisman, Konstantine Furs and René Caovilla

Photo: Will Sterling

Usher in Tom Ford

Photo: Will Sterling
Photo: Will Sterling

Toya Johnson in LaQuan Smith, Saint Laurent, Judith Leiber and Queen Latifah in Gucci and Burberry

Photo: Will Sterling

LaLa in The Attico

Photo: Will Sterling

Papoose in Versace and Remy Ma in custom Kiki Boutique, Daniels Leather, and Jimmy Choo x Timberland

Photo: Johnny Nunez

Fat Joe in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Johnny Nunez
(photographed with Mary J. Blige and Lola Milan)

Woody McClain in Helen Yarmark, Bronx and Banco, Casablanca and Kurt Geiger

Photo: Calvin G

Mary J. Blige in Area

Photo: Will Sterling