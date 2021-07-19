India Love is always gracing Instagram with her killer looks! She recently appeared on the social media platform wearing a chic brown Fashion Nova jumpsuit.

India Love wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Rachel Ruched Jumpsuit in mocha. The jumpsuit presents itself in a stylish ruched allover design complete with a v-neckline and asymmetrical spaghetti straps. She allowed the jumpsuit to steal the show, opting for minimal jewelry and slightly curled hair.

The Rachel Ruched Jumpsuit is a big hit at Fashion Nova as the garment is quickly selling out. With its ruched detail, it provides immense stretch and ultimately comfort for the wearer. The piece caters to our curvy Bombshells with sizing ranging up to 3X.

Loving this jumpsuit? Shop it here.