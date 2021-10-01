Iggy Azalea always manages to turn heads with almost every look she rocks. For a recent outfit, the music artist struck a pose in a Fashion Nova green marble print mini dress.

Iggy Azalea wore the $39.99 Shake Your Marbles Mini Dress from Fashion Nova. She accessorized the look with gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and a chain necklace. She also sported her wavy platinum blonde tresses to go long with her look.

The Shake Your Marbles Mini Dress presents itself as a mini dress with sexy strap elements, side button-up details, and a backless feature. Not to mention, the piece appears in an abstract marble print design that is sure to catch anyone’s eye.

Thought the dress is currently sold out, Fashion Nova frequently restocks its pieces! You can sign-up to be notified when your size is available again.

What say you?