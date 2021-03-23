Iggy Azalea Gives Us Body in Fashion Nova Purple Cutout High-Slit O-Ring Dress

In between juggling motherhood and a music career, Iggy Azalea also manages to shake up the internet with her looks where she shows off her slim physique. She was spotted giving the ‘gram a little body in a purple cutout Fashion Nova dress.

Iggy Azalea wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Slaying The Night Maxi Dress in the color plum. Iggy let the dress take the spotlight, rocking minimal accessories like a pair of gold hoop earrings. She opted for a high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

Slaying The Night Maxi Dress is definitely one that will turn heads! Also available in light blue, the maxi dress features a one shoulder detailing complete with a midriff cutout and o-ring aspect that holds up the dress’s high slit thigh part.

Perfect for a night out or vacation, one customer review read: “The dress is so sexy, it hugs all the right curves.”

