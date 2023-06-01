Ahead of her Midnights deluxe album drop, Taylor Swift announced she would be working with everyone’s fav red-haired femcee Ice Spice. A collaboration that immediately sparked social media chatter. The announcement of the unexpected link-up comes after sparked rumors of Swift reuniting with former flame and The 1975 frontman, Matt Healy. Healy had some questionable things to say about Spice during his time on The Adam Friedland Show podcast in February but has since apologized.

Last week, Taylor Swift dropped the visuals for her cautionary tale anthem, Karma. A dreamy video is heavy in astrological symbolism, campy storytelling, and Ice Spice!

However, the visuals aren’t the only place we see this duo. During Swift’s Eras tour stop in New Jersey, Ice Spice made a guest appearance. She shined on stage, and not just because she delivered a great performance, her custom crystal look by Theophilio twinkled under the spotlights.

Photo: Getty

Spice slayed the stage in a black mesh catsuit adorned with black ostrich feathers on the arms and legs with a crystal-covered cut-out bodysuit, and, of course, ice in the form of a diamond Cuban link chocker. With her signature red curls coiled to perfection, the look did eat, bon appétit!