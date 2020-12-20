How to Wow Others With Your Bare-faced Chic

Very few of us are blessed with a flawless complexion, long, dark eyelashes, and rosy lips, so sometimes we need to give Mother Nature some help if we want to look our best. The natural look will never go out of fashion, so here are some tips on achieving the ‘no make-up’ make-up look!

Great Skin

Natural beauty begins with great skin. Adopt a daily skincare regime to keep your complexion as flawless as possible. Cleanse, tone, and moisturize using high quality, natural products that are suitable for your skin type. Exfoliate a couple of times a week to remove dead skin cells and accelerate the renewal process.

Drink plenty of water each day to hydrate your skin and flush toxins from your body. Eat a healthy, balanced diet rich with fruit, vegetables, lean meat, and whole grains and exercise daily to improve fitness and muscle tone.

A Good Base

Foundation is the key ingredient in achieving a natural look. Ensure you use a foundation that enhances the skin rather than masking it. Mineral makeup is a wonderful base as it conceals flaws but still lets the tone and texture of your skin shine through. Mineral foundation will not clog your pores, is lightweight and long-lasting. Look for a foundation with an SPF barrier to protect your skin from sun damage and premature aging. Find the perfect color by testing the foundation on your jawline in natural daylight.

Lash Out

If you aren’t blessed with luscious eyelashes, you may want to consider tinting them to give them some definition. If this doesn’t appeal, a slick of black mascara will provide them with some lift and volume but don’t pile it on, or you will look like you have tarantula legs stuck to your eyelids!

Eyelash extensions are trendy these days, and they can be a great way of adding some volume. Opt for the natural ones, rather than the super deluxe thick ones! With proper maintenance, extensions can be an excellent investment as well as a great time saver.

If you want your lashes to be permanently long and full, try some eyelash growth serum. Paint this into your lash line daily to help your eyelashes grow.

High Brow

Brows are back. Eyebrows can change the look of a face more than anything. Use a mascara brush to groom your brows, and if required, pencil them with individual light strokes, following the line of your brow – never draw a solid line. Set them in place with some clear mascara or brow gel.

Pucker Up

Beautiful, kissable lips can be achieved by exfoliating your lips regularly and using a moisturizing lip balm. You can opt for a clear gloss for a natural look or if you need a bit more color, look for tinted glosses and balms. If you have pale lips and don’t like the stickiness of gloss, wear lipstick the same color as your natural lips or find a lip and cheek stain that will give your lips and cheeks a healthy glow.