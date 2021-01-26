How to Dress Up Your T-Shirts for Every Occasion

Who doesn’t love a good t-shirt? It’s soft and comforting, casual and versatile. They work just as well for a lazy Sunday on the couch as they do for a night on the town or an afternoon of yard work. You can even wear a t-shirt to the office as part of the right outfit.

When it comes to styling tees for every occasion, it’s about the type of tee as much as what you wear it with. Patterned and solid-color tees are best for the office, at least outside of casual Fridays. Graphic tees are okay for everything else, and you don’t need to shy away from graphic tees even for looks that layer the tee under a bustier or spaghetti strap dress.

Dress up tees for going out by pairing them with structured garments, dress shoes, flashy handbags, and statement jewelry. Dress them up for the office by pairing them with business casual pieces like slacks, blazers, cardigans, and pencil skirts or midi skirts. For running errands, look stylish in a blazer but stay comfortable in a t-shirt, jeans or shorts, and sneakers.

Going Out

Graphic tees are easy to dress up for a night on the town, and you have so many options for accessories and garments to pair them with. An oversized tee looks even more supple when paired with a structured, form-fitting bottom, like cigarette pants or a pencil skirt. Baby doll tees, crop tops, and slim-fitting women’s t shirts look great with light and gauzy tulle, pleated midi skirts, or palazzo pants.

Add some class to your outfit with statement jewelry. An eye-catching pair of earrings, a bold lip and maybe a little eyeliner or mascara can pull duty for a full face of makeup. Shoes can really make the outfit as well — heels, wedges, or even a nice flat complete the look when paired with a clutch or evening bag.

Running Errands

Comfort and practicality are the words of the day when you’re out about town, buying groceries, going to the bank, and walking the dog. For these days, a graphic or plain t-shirt paired with a women’s short suit or regular suit, sneakers, and a shoulder bag is the perfect ensemble. The matchiness of the suit dresses up the look without sacrificing comfort. The short suit is the perfect choice for sweltering summer days, but the trouser suit is there for autumnal afternoons and brisk spring mornings. Choose statement earrings to add some bling, and a shoulder bag to hold your necessaries. Don’t hesitate to wear your favorite pair of thick-soled sneakers or combat boots.

In colder weather, winter boots can pair well with a trouser suit and t-shirt for running errands, or you can add some pizzazz to a t-shirt and jeans combo with a stylish outerwear piece. A stunning full-length coat or faux-fur accented denim jacket can add style to a t-shirt and jeans ensemble. Or, pair a solid-color tee with patterned flannel pants and a parka, cardigan, or leather jacket.

Heading to the Office

Plain and patterned t-shirts are suitable for most business casual dress codes, and even your graphic tees can find a place in the office on casual Fridays. For the other four days of week, layer your plain, solid-color tee under a cardigan or business suit. Solid-color tees are the perfect choice to pair with patterned slacks. Patterned tees look great with solid-color pencil skirts and pleated skirts, cigarette pants, or ponte pants. Add flash to a v-neck or scoop neck by showcasing a statement necklace. Add interest to a solid color t-shirt dress with colorful shoes and a coordinating patterned silk scarf.

T-shirts aren’t just for yard work anymore. They’re one of the most popular garments in the world for a reason — you can wear them with anything, anywhere, to do anything, with anyone. They’re comfortable; they’re stylish; and they’re easy to put on — no annoying zippers or snaps! With the right styling and accessories, you can always look sharp, whether you’re wearing your favorite graphic tee for a trip to the supermarket or pairing a solid-color tee with a suit jacket and trousers at the office.