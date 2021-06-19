How Looking the Part Can Help You Win at Poker

“Dress to impress” is not a new concept. If you have an important business meeting, or perhaps need to make an appearance in court, you’ll put more thought than usual into what you wear. It’s about more than respect for the occasion or those you are meeting – we intuitively know that our appearance will affect how others perceive and judge us.

It’s a concept that extends to the poker table to a greater degree than you might think. After all, this is a game in which gaining an edge over your opponents is as much about psychology as it is about knowing which cards to hold or discard.

Tips from the pros

When the people at 888 Poker surveyed a cross section of professionals, 90 percent of them said that what you wear affects the style of play your opponent adopts against you. Shannon Starr summed it up perfectly when she said poker players are constantly making assumptions about one another based on limited information. Appearance inevitably has a significant bearing on this.

Having said that, the pros pointed out that clothing has more of an impact when you are taking on an amateur player. After all, in a pro vs pro setting, that information that Starr talks about is not so limited. The players will know a little about each other, and will be able to do online research. When you’re up against a complete stranger, however, it is a different matter, and there are plenty of players who use what they wear as part of their game strategy.

For example, if you Google images of Jean-Marie Vandeborne, you’ll see his beanie hat, sweatshirt and joggers are almost a trademark. He says adopting this attire is a conscious strategy to look more like “an internet player,” whom opponents will expect to bluff more often. Former EPT Main Event winner Ben Wilinofsky adopts the opposite approach, striving to appear “rich and dumb” in order to mislead his opponents.

The psychology – or kidology – is intriguing, but it is important to remember that it is only one part of your strategy – and a relatively minor one, at that. CasinoShortlist‘s content chief Sharon Kingsby shares an extra tip for the players: “Clothing can help you to a certain extent, but you must still make sure you have the fundamentals in place before starting a session. Have your strategy worked out, manage your money, be absolutely clear about the rules of the table, and if you haven’t played poker before, give it a go in free-to-play mode first.”

Accessorising

Here’s an area with which we can all identify. Star Trek afficionados will remember that even Data the android wore a croupier-style visor when playing poker! Hats are just as popular among the human combatants, and some of the choices can make Jean-Marie Vandeborne’s beanie look positively tame.

Matas Cimbolas and Shannon Starr are both fans of novelty hats at the poker table. Lithuanian high roller Cimbolas says they provide a way of putting everyone at ease and they make an easy conversation starter to create a relaxed atmosphere from the get-go. Note that here, Cimbolas is not so much using what he wears to create a narrative about himself but instead, to influence the framing of the entire game.

The other accessory that is popular, if controversial, is the classic poker player choice of sunglasses. Sean Jazayeri is seldom seen without them and enjoys the fact that they allow him to scrutinize other players without them knowing they are being watched.

On the subject of controversy, Natalie Hof says that at mixed tables, women players can gain as much advantage over their male competitors through what they don’t wear as what they do. She said: “I wouldn’t do it, but I think that sexy clothing would affect some of the guys’ game against a woman.”

Crossing the line

These last two examples have demonstrated that there can be a fine line between dressing to impress and using clothes or accessories to gain an advantage in a way that is ethically questionable. So where do you draw the line?

None of the players expressed objections to their opponents wearing low-cut tops and the like, although if the guys started to do so, it might be a different matter. However, there were plenty who had something to say about sunglasses. In fact, more than half of those polled felt sunglasses should be banned at the table, while 20 percent felt the same should apply to articles of clothing like scarves or hoods that can obscure the face.

Players also spoke out against the growing trend towards wearing headphones and earphones at the poker table, as they stifle conversation and make tournament play less sociable and enjoyable.