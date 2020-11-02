How Do You Wear It: Fashion Bomb Readers Show Off Their Halloween 2020 Costumes!

Halloween 2020 was definitely one for the books when it came to costumes! While some participants stuck to the typical television characters or sexy animals, recreations were immensely popular this year! From memes to major celebrity moments, fans attempted to recreate their favorite and most epic events in entertainment culture.

Outside of covering celebrity costume style, we received a slew of submissions from our Fashion Bomb readers and their bomb costumes! Let’s get into some of them below:





@destinyhash recreated this moment from Beyoncé’s Black is King film with a dress and paper-mâché horns she made! Her hair was done by @lanixbraids and the photos were assisted by @pauldupree.

Photography by @mennydc5

@mrsbarbarankansah and her son @jeremiahjjnkansah dressed up as Cruella Devil and a Dalmatian from 101 Dalmatians! The look included a dress, dalmatian onesie and faux fur from @jdanquahdesigns along with a hat from @shop.jvaccessories, styled by @k.stylz__. Her glam included makeup by @a.onthebeat, hair by @allurebyhk, and eyelashes by @she.winkss. She shot this look at @visionroom.ca.

@mens_rice_activist channeled her inner Adele when she attended the Notting Hill Carnival.





@norisk.noreward wasted no time in recreating Beyoncé’s latest British Vogue cover. Her makeup was done by @geishaboii.

Photographer @mrdblanks posed as Mr. T for Halloween 2020. Bomb!

@tationee_ went as a pink bunny using Savage x Fenty lingerie and Fenty Beauty for glam!





@keimante recreated Naomi Campbell’s 2019 Met Gala look for Halloween.

Photography by @heyparkerday

@kamaukenyatte and @tariq_walters went as the Marlon and Shawn Wayans from their show, The Wayans Bros.





@jmurda4 recreated a Lil Kim’s 1997 MTV Video Music Awards look.

@juslikethat went as Normani from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video rocking a spot-on houndstooth look!

@raiganharris appeared as X-Men’s Storm character for Halloween 2020.

Which costume was your favorite?