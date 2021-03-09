How Did Marijuana Become A Rising Trend In The Fashion Industry

Gone are the days when people raised eyebrows at the very mention of marijuana. Today, with the legalization of medical marijuana, an Arkansas medical marijuana card has empowered many who are genuinely in need of it.

Apart from its increasing popularity in the health sector, this wonder plant has long been a bright star in the fashion industry. From Miley Cyrus to Rihanna, everyone is going gaga over the “stoner” style. Even today, fashion designers are inventing unique ways to incorporate the leaf design in apparel to put forward a bold style statement.

Marijuana effect on clothing

Marijuana has become a hot topic in the fashion circuit, but the motive behind it remains unclear. Famous designers have been using marijuana motifs and emblems to add a unique touch to their pieces. They do not need to worry about getting the marijuana-user stigma- the new age has embraced the hippy touches to the clothes with an open mind.

However, it is important to note that marijuana motifs are mostly used in couture dresses. These are exclusive dresses that are customized for specific buyers and hence remain unavailable for the masses. These highly fashionable luxurious dresses are expensive and sometimes are made from hemp fiber. With all these incorporations, marijuana design is now more available for exclusive collections and is yet to be available for the general crowd.

Jewelry and marijuana

Apart from clothing, the leaf’s unique shape has also inspired jewelry designers to make marijuana-themed pieces. You can find earrings, rings, pendants, etc., built in the cannabis leaves’ shape. Los Angeles-based designer Jacquie Aiche says that she loves creating fine jewelry pieces in the shape of this wonder leaf because it symbolizes “Freedom, Happiness, and Healing.” Various accessories, including clutches, belts, etc., comes in the shape of marijuana. You can even find luxury jewelry like a diamond ring or necklaces having a delicate leaf shape. With passing days, the design is becoming more refined and delicate, all because there is a steep rise in this shape’s demands. One can make chic as well as heavy pieces with this beautifully-shaped leaf.

Final words

You can see a lot of fashion and Hollywood celebrities like Kylie Jenner wearing marijuana-themed clothes and jewelry. Still, all the designers are not yet comfortable with the idea of incorporating this motif. It is hoped that within a few years, more celebrity designers would come up openly to support this beautiful and trendy piece of design without worrying about the associated stigma. Unless the marijuana motif design gets in the mainstream fashion, the general public will not be able to access it.

It can happen, maybe when more and more countries legalize the use of marijuana and people discard the stigma associated with it from their minds. Until then, you can keep your fashion choices stronger and popular. Start by customizing marijuana-themed clothes and wearing them in public.

You can always advocate the fashion you believe in; that way, you will never have to wait for mainstream fashion updates.