We reckon that there’s a new cowgirl in town who’s far from a buckaroo but know’s a thing or two about holding down a ranch in some of the most fashion-forward looks that would leave any wrangler in a daze.

That’s right! Fashion it-girl Lori Harvey has tapped into her equestrian roots for Good American’s latest campaign that features their Denim Summer Collection. From $159 high-slit Good Boy Straight Jeans to their $179 Fit for Success Light Compression Strapless Jumpsuit, denim perhaps has never looked better.

The line which was originated by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede is always looking to redefine fashion for the modern woman, and the brand’s designs have become a signature wardrobe staple.

Now that Summer is officially here, what better way to kickoff the SZN with a new and improved collection that’s tailored to embrace your every curve.

Harvey, who actually has a background in competitively riding horses looked to be in her element on a ranch in Los Angeles and embodied ethereal beauty. Her cloud white distressed ‘Good 90’s Relaxed Jeans’ that retail for $179, looked effortlessly chic with her crop top tank that showed off her killer abs.

Celebrity Stylist and fashion tycoon, Zerina Akers left her magical touch on Harvey by styling all of Lori’s Good American ensembles with bold accessories including studded jewelry, cowgirl hats and boots that perfectly fit the theme for the western scenery.

Good American’s denim which is light weight and comes in a variety of different washes, is affordable for premium denim that offers longevity and most importantly innovation.

Not to mention the versatile styles they offer like their $139 ‘Denim Light Compression Mini Dress‘ or $89 ‘Denim Light Compression tube top‘ that can be taken from day to night.

It’s evident to see that Good American latest collection reigns supreme with their selected technique that’s sure to have you turning heads whether on a ranch or in the city all season long.

Photo: @briannalcapozzi

Video: @blakegmyers

Stylist: @zerinaakers

MUA: @seanharrismakeup

Hair: @hair4kicks