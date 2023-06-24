The world is getting to know the vocal powerhouse that is Keyshia Cole all over again through her new biographical documentary ‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story’ which premiered in Hollywood this week. As the lady of the hour, Keyshia wore a hip-hugging $2,430 dress by Alaïa to her event.

While the green semi-sheer ruched dress is sold out, it also comes in black. Shop similar styles to what Keyshia wore below!

Similar style: $2,430 Alaïa ruched maxi dress

Similar style: $42 Pretty Little Thing Crepe High Neck Split Sleeve Midi Dress



A gorgeous look for a gorgeous woman! @keyshia.legacy commented “Love this look and dress on her”! Other fans wished to see her shine in a look with more of a statement, like @dbstyledme who echoed “For her premiere????!!!”

What do you think of the look? Sound off in the comments.

Image: Backgrid