Kenya Moore took a trip to Paris for the Hermes Fashion Show where she was pictured alongside Michael Coste! In the photo Kenya can be seen rocking a deep cut, burnt orange maxi dress to the runway show. The floor length design, which features a keyhole cutout, strappy details and an open back, is by Victoria Beckham.
What a fabulous color on her! Shop the look at Farfetch or get a similar style below:
Get the look: $1,681 Victoria Beckham cut-out strappy floor length dress
Similar style: $325 Ted Baker London Marly Rib Maxi Tank Dress
Would you splurge?
Photo: IG/Reproduction