Let’s talk about Kelly Rowland’s all white Magda Butrym look from earlier this week! The Destiny’s Child star was seen exiting a hotel and making her way into a vehicle looking angelic. It’s giving origami, wearable artwork realness!

With styling by Kollin Carter, this $1,435 dress features gathered detailing and flowers at the bust. She wore it with gold BYDOSE heels. And the fans are loving it with comments like “Top tier! Classy, feminine, kind” from Instagram user @deidreshanice.

Get the look and similar shoe styles below:

Get the look: $1,435 Magda Butrym Gathered jersey midi dress with flowers

Get the look: $99.95 Steve Madden Annie Champagne Heels

Get the look: $48 Pretty Little Thing Gold PU Asymmetric Strap High Metal Heeled Sandals

Would you splurge?