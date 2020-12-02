Hot! or Hmm…: Christian Stone Geisha Backpack Boots as Worn by Dess Dior, Alonzo Arnold, and Jerrika Karlae

Christian Stone Backpack boots have been making their rounds on social media, worn by socialites and fashionistas like Alonzo Arnold, Dess Dior, and Jerrika Karlae.

Ms. Karlae was the first to wear them in green, pairing hers with a simple black look to allow the shoes to pop:

Alonzo Arnold was up next with the boots in gray, following a similar all black style aesthetic:

Dess Dior was the latest stylista to wear the shoes in black, adding a red coat for flourish:

The boots are made of nylon, and featurea pointed toe, a lace up detail, a knee length, a drawstring fastening, a high heel and attached pouch details. Originally priced at $1,655, they are now on sale for $711 on select sites!

They’re not my cup of tea, but everyone slayed them in their own way and made them look cute!

What do you think? Hot! or Hmm…?