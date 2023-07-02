Looking futuristic fabulous, Fantasia attended ESSENCE Festival of Culture this weekend while promoting The Color Purple. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, she wore look 59 from Dolce and Gabbana’s SS23 ready to wear collection.
Not only was it a press day, it was also the singer and actress’s birthday and she served the look accordingly! Her pixie cut was slayed by Derickus Crawford and makeup artist Timothy Clark ensured she glowed just right on her special day. The dress, which was tailored masterfully by Sylvester West, fit her like a glove!
What say you?
