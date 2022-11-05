Get ready for the holidays with influencers Tina Mengistu and Stacey-Ann as they use pieces from Macy’s to create fashionable and functional looks!

First up, we have Tina Mengistu, who will show us how she shines in Macy’s accessories. We say yes to her bomb accessories! They are definitely Fashion Bomb approved:

Next, Stacey-Ann shows us how she slays Christmas PJs! She says, “Our family tradition [is to wear] matching Christmas pajamas.” So much fun! Take a look below:

You can get all these looks and more at macys.com. See anything you like?