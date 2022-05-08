In case you missed it, this weekend closed out the 25th yearly South African Fashion Week in bustling Johannesburg! Over a period of three consecutive days, from April 28th through to the 30th, twenty designers from the continent showcased Spring/Summer 2022 collections for a world-wide audience. The occasion held at the prestigious Mall of Africa celebrated fashion innovators as well as up-and-coming design talent. Below is a rundown of the must-see moments from each day!

Of course, the event kicked off with an opening party to set the tone for the days to follow! VIP Guests, designers and media were all in attendance.

Slated to open the industry event this year was the announcement of the New Talent Search 2022, a competition that is held annually during SAFW. The talent search is known to help launch the international careers of numerous designers and underscore the next generation of socially conscious fashion creators – definitely something worth getting excited about! A total of six finalists showed collections down the runway, of which designer Thando Ntuli was given the winning title for her brand Munkus.

The program was then followed by a showing by a handful of designers Fikile Zamagcino Sokhulu, Michael Ludwig Studio and Sipho Mbuto.

Days two and three consisted of four different shows grouping various designers together at a time. Check out some BTS images and snaps from the runway:

