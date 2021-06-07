Helen Mirren Stuns in Lafayette 148 New York Pink Suit and Cami NYC Green Lace Trim Camisole for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Press Day

Talk about pretty in pink! Helen Mirren was spotted getting ready for a second day press for the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 film. In the movie, Mirren plays “Queenie” who is the mother to Deckard, Owen and Hattie Shaw played by Jason Statham, Luke Evans, and Vanessa Kirby, respectively. For the day of press, she stunned in a pink and green look. Let’s get into the details of her ensemble:

Helen Mirren wore Lafayette 148 New York’s $798 “Fae” Blazer and $448 “Ellis” Pleated Pants both in the “Dahlia” pink colorway. Appearing in a finesse crepe fabric, the blazer appears in a single-breasted design complete with a rounded hem. The “Ellis” pants come in the same fabric along with a high-waist detail and tapered leg to provide a dimensional yet slimming effect to the wearer. Together, the tailored look provides the wearer with all the classic details offered by a pantsuit with modern touches in an eye-catching pop of color.

She finished the look with a Cami NYC green lace trim camisole top (sold out) with a pair of green $669 Roger Vivier “Woman I Love” satin pumps (sold out). Her outfit was styled by Lee Harris.

For her hairstyle, she went with a pulled-back bun which was wrapped with a scarf for a chic look. She also went pops of pink for her makeup glam.

Photos: Lee Harris