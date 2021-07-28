Last night, Justin Bieber hosted an art exhibition in Los Angeles known as “Freedom Art Experience”. For the event, he was accompanied by his wife and model Hailey Bieber who appeared at the art exhibit in a stunning black lace dress.
Hailey Bieber wore Alessandra Rich’s Fall 2021 RTW black velvet and lace gown, styled by Maeve Reilly. The dress wow’s with its lace paneling on the sides matched with classic smooth black velvet. The dress tackles elements of 70s and 80s fashion with its puffed sleeves and sweatheart neckline. She accessorized the look with black pumps and a clutch purse. For her hairstyle, she went with a slightly messy bun.
Justin Bieber kept it clean and dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo and black leather Chelsea boots for his enmsble for the evening.
Thoughts?
Photos: Rebels4Causes / Vegan / Backgrid