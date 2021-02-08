H.E.R Performs ‘America the Beautiful’ in Custom Stinson Haus Look Including Deconstructed Biker Jacket and Ombre Leather Denim Pants at Super Bowl LV

Yesterday evening, the 55th Super Bowl aka Super Bowl LV went down between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Buccaneers walking away as this year’s Super Bowl champions. While the game itself was entertaining, the Super Bowl was also complete with star-studded performances by artists like Jazmine Sullivan and half-time show star The Weeknd. Singer H.E.R. was also in attendance as she performed “America The Beautiful” in an edgy-chic ensemble that spoke to the night’s common theme of unity.

H.E.R. performed in a custom Stinson Haus by Brea Stinson look which included an ombre crystal-studded leather-denim split pant and a deconstructed motor jacket sporting words like “peace” and “equality”. She complete the look with red Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and her signature sunglasses.

Her look was styled by Wouri Vice with makeup by Marissa Vossen and hair by Nina Monique.

