The king and queen of couple style, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, have blessed the Gram with yet another look at their symbiotic style.
On a night out, the flashy couple coordinated in yellow latex meets leather. Keyshia led her summer-forward look in a sultry direction, wearing the plunging Paris cup mini dress by Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design. She swept her black hair into two twisted buns, which she neatly styled with the yellow large beret, also by Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design. The businesswoman, mother, and model finished the look with the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform sandals and an equally bright Birkin bag.
Gucci complemented his queen in the Casablanca Dream House sweater, neon leather trousers and the off-white Cargobasket sneakers by Rick Owens.
Is this their best couple look yet? Let us know in the comments!