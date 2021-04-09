Grammy-Nominated Rapper DMX Dies at 50 After a Week on Life Support

After spending seven days on life support as a result of a heart attack, Earl Simmons better known as rapper DMX has been pronounced as dead on April 9 at the age of 50.

An official statement from DMX’s family and White Plains Hospital was released:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.” – Earl “DMX” Simmons’ Family.

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

Since the beginning of his rap career in the early 1990s, DMX has captivated thousands with his unique, hardcore sound. He has released eight studio albums including his best-selling …And Then There Was X. Aside from several musical nominations, he has won two American Music Awards for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist in both 2000 and 2001.

The Billboard-dominating artist’s legacy in music and rap will always be remembered. Rest in peace to DMX.

Photos: Jonathan Mannion