Just in time for back to school, Good American is launching their SISTER/HOOD SISTER/GOOD collection on 8/24, bringing you varsity vibes that celebrate old-school style with A+ comfort and class.

Good American’s varsity-inspired collection has everything from crewnecks, rugby shirts, and shackets to new corduroy and faux leather trousers. Guaranteed to keep you cozy, chic, and looking best in class as we enter into the fall season. Good American is known for their inclusive size ranges, so this collection is available in sizes (00-32+, XS-5XL).

In addition to the collection launch, Good American creates a path for young student designers by collaborating with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to provide two emerging designers with a $10,000 grant and mentorship opportunity. Each grant will fall under Good American’s Good Inc. program, which supports and provides mentorship opportunities to underrepresented and emerging talent.

Class of 2022 Alumni and Class of 2023 Scholars within the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s program will be eligible to submit a digital portfolio of 8-10 size-inclusive pieces, and winners will have the chance to collaborate with Good American to bring a piece of their collection to life.

Submissions officially open on 8/24 and will remain open through 9/14. Winners will be announced on September 27th.