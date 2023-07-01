Subscribe to our app for more answers to your celebrity style wardrobe questions and links to where you can shop each look!
You Ask, We Answer! Instagram user @attystallings sent in a recent look worn by Oprah and wrote, “We need the deets on this white jumpsuit!!!”
The worker jumpsuit that appeared in a recent Instagram post to her account is from Rivet Utility and retails at $395. She pulled it off effortlessly! Get similar styles below:
Similar style: $229 Pistola Alabaster Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit
Similar style: $99 Dickies Vale Coverall Jumpsuit
Have a celebrity style wardrobe question? Get in touch with us @fashionbombdaily and we’ll get the look details just for you!
