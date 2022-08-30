You ask, we answer! Send us your fashion, wardrobe and style requests, and we’ll hunt down every detail! Instagram user @face_by_ace said, “Where is this dress from?” Back in July, Offset and Cardi B hosted a day party in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She wore a pink $1,350 Balenciaga dress paired with a $2,400 Le Cagole leather shoulder bag in silver by the brand.

Paired with a silver cuban chain choker necklace, silver watch, bracelets and rings to all match her Le Cagole bag, she also added pink shades and platform stiletto heels to bring everything together. Keep scrolling to shop the looks!

Image: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $1,3500 Balenciaga Asymmetric Jersey Mini Dress

Get the look: $2,400 Balenciaga Le Cagole Leather Shoulder Bag

Would you splurge?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction + Twitter