Get Into How Te’a Cooper Styled Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Oyemwen Chocolate Brown Vegan Moto Jacket and Chaps
When she’s not on the court in her basketball uniform, Te’a Cooper is heating up Instagram with her fly looks! In a recent post, she was spotted making a store run and giving us an edgy-chic moment in a brown ensemble from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Oyemwen.
Los Angeles Sparks basketball player Te’a Cooper wore Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Oyemwen’s Chocolate Brown Vegan Leather Moto Jacket accompanied by matching chaps . She complimented the look with a brown knit bralette and leggings set, Louis Vuitton monogram bumbag, sunglasses and white pumps. Her look was styled by Amy J.
Getting major style inspo? Make the Oyemwen’s Chocolate Brown Vegan Leather Moto Jacket and Chaps yours today, and explore more vegan leather selections from Oyemwen on fashionbombdailyshop.com.
Photos: @berlin_photogod