Friday Mail Bombs: Christina Aguilera’s Instagram Blue Swirl Print Orbit Top, Marjorie Harvey’s Houndstooth Snow Snow Suit, Steff London’s Selam Fessahaye Colorblock Look + More!

@brightseatbeauty messaged us, writing, “Can you please tell me where her top is from? I love it 💕💕 I already bought the app.”

If you already have the app, you’ll be one of the first to know that XTina stepped out wearing a Maisie Wilen “Orbit” top and a vintage Chanel Rubiks cube bag:

Unfortunately both her top and bag seem to be sold out. Purchase current season items here.

@klyn1214 writes, “Can I please have the details on this outfit?”

Marjorie Harvey has had some the best snow fashion, no? Her $2,500 Bogner Greta-D Down Ski Suit is no different:

Get yours at Harrods or Bogner.com.

@alissafreeman types, “Can you help me find this outfit?”