Fenty Beauty is revamping the way we find our perfect shade.

Rihanna has done it again, creating a formula that will ultimately shape the beauty industry. With Fenty’s wide variety of foundation shades, it is now even easier to find the perfect shade with the help of technology.

Thanks to TikTok, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has found a way to eliminate the shade-matching process with its first-ever #ShadeMatching filter on TikTok.

Due to so many wonderful shades, finding the perfect foundation can be an overwhelming task. Now with this new TikTok feature, the brand make’s it seamless to find the perfect complexion with Fenty’s “Pro Filt’r” soft matte long-wear Foundations from the comfort of your home.

With the filter feature, you can visualize the foundation shade on your skin tone to find the color that suits you best. To get the most accurate results, the filter suggests that you us natural lighting before selecting the shades you want to try.

You can select from light, light-medium, medium, medium-deep, and deep hues. Once you’ve chosen your range, the filter will bring up various shades for you to try. After narrowing down your options, you can then pick the shade you want to try, and the filter will add the color to your face so you can see how it matches your skin tone.

Fenty Beauty “Pro Filt’r” Soft Matte Longwear Foundations only retails for $40 USD and with so many perks and benefits, it’s totally worth the splurge!